MONECO Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.7 %

CARR stock opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.43.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.47.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

