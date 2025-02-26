Morgan Stanley Raises Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target to $25.00

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ZETA. KeyCorp downgraded Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Stock Down 9.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE ZETA traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,816,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,955. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zeta Global by 84,132.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,235,000 after buying an additional 3,557,119 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $51,042,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 85.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,710,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,236,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,719,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.