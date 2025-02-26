National Pension Service Acquires 117,542 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,542 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.21% of Texas Instruments worth $358,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 93,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,702,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,255,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,655 shares of company stock worth $40,665,374 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

TXN opened at $199.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.11 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

