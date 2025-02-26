National Pension Service Buys 502,349 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 138.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,349 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.32% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $199,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 134,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.12.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $237.88 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $119.48 and a fifty-two week high of $277.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.16 and a 200 day moving average of $214.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.06%.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,500 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.68, for a total value of $5,005,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,491,190.28. The trade was a 9.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.95, for a total value of $15,193,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,514,907.30. This represents a 28.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,492 shares of company stock worth $28,571,705 over the last three months. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

