National Pension Service Has $197.37 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,115,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,846 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.18% of Boeing worth $197,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 23.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Boeing by 34.4% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 504 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $178.36 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $208.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.98 and a 200 day moving average of $164.55. The firm has a market cap of $133.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

