Ndwm LLC Sells 3,563 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ndwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Ndwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ndwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 109,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 17,749 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2735 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.