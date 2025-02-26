NEAR Protocol Price Hits $2.99 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and $189.16 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.99 or 0.00003466 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00025308 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00007359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,237,308,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,187,382,675 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,237,215,878 with 1,187,267,706 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.02112858 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 495 active market(s) with $305,509,200.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

