Neblio (NEBL) Market Cap Hits $130,378.80

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $130,378.80 and $52,033.86 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $86,842.06 or 0.99977113 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86,649.91 or 0.99755894 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,939,418 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

