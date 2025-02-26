Nelson Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Nelson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,206,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 275.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 22,943 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG opened at $102.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.08 and a one year high of $107.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

