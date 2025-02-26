Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:NXR.UN)

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Shares of TSE NXR.UN traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,834. The firm has a market capitalization of C$524.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$6.47 and a 52 week high of C$9.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXR.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.88 per share, with a total value of C$393,845.00. Insiders own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

