Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

Nicolet Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nicolet Bankshares to earn $8.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NIC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,901. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.77. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $120.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.23. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NIC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Insider Activity at Nicolet Bankshares

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,446 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $389,398.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,903. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,396.86. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,125 shares of company stock worth $2,857,146 in the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

