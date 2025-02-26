Noble Financial Issues Pessimistic Estimate for TSQ Earnings

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Townsquare Media in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.96. Noble Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Townsquare Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. The company has a market cap of $134.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott Schatz sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $44,332.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,681.90. This trade represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Marie Yenicay sold 5,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,866.66. This trade represents a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,244 shares of company stock valued at $193,337 over the last three months. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 28.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 1,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

