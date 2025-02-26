NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0211 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NWHUF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,832. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.