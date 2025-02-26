NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Issues Earnings Results

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.48, Zacks reports. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 48.96%. NRG Energy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.750-7.750 EPS.
NRG Energy Trading Up 12.1 %
Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $12.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.80. 1,953,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,596. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17.
NRG Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.22%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In other NRG Energy news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. This represents a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,191.68. This trade represents a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NRG Energy Company Profile
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.
