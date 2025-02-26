Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NU by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875,891 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NU by 7.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,754,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NU by 105.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,560,986 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 16.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,801,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,833 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 104.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638,397 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

NU Stock Up 2.1 %

NU stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $16.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

