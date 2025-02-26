Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2025

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNXGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%.

Nutanix Stock Up 3.6 %

Nutanix stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.35. 3,513,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,867. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of -198.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $392,263.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,210.90. This represents a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 63,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,207,880.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 649,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,738,888.90. The trade was a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,917 shares of company stock worth $12,114,781 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTNX. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Nutanix from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTNX

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

