Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.20 and last traded at $41.29, with a volume of 111378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.58.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

