NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Issues Earnings Results

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05, reports. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA updated its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $4.65 on Wednesday, hitting $131.28. 312,575,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,541,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NVIDIA stock. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.5% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

