Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,142,000 after buying an additional 878,823 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,639,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,509,000 after purchasing an additional 679,632 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,584,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,635,000 after purchasing an additional 670,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 571.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,340,000 after purchasing an additional 464,400 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

