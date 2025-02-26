Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 255 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 0.4% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $85.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $75.79 and a 12 month high of $96.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average of $87.75.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.