Oasis Network Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $269.91 million and approximately $19.14 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

