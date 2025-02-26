ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. ON24 updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.030–0.010 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 0.020-0.050 EPS.

ON24 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ONTF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 135,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,166. The firm has a market cap of $253.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.52. ON24 has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42.

In related news, insider Sharat Sharan sold 36,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $224,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,113,728 shares in the company, valued at $19,305,113.60. This trade represents a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 7,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $50,429.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 568,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,830.15. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,637 shares of company stock worth $1,110,727. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

