ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.020-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.6 million-$141.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.1 million. ON24 also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.030–0.010 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get ON24 alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ON24

ON24 Price Performance

ONTF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 135,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,166. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.52. ON24 has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $7.48.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.22). ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. Equities research analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON24 news, Director Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $29,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,924. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $41,055.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,698.48. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,727. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.