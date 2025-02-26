ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. ONEOK updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.370-5.370 EPS.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $95.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.97 and a 200 day moving average of $99.04.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 86.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

