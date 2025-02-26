ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Sells 3,786 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 2.1% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 338,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.02 and a 52-week high of $67.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.18.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

