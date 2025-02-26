ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $211.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.86. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $169.96 and a one year high of $222.64.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

