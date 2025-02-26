O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Sells $325,185.04 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Director Andrea Weiss sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.23, for a total transaction of $325,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,675.96. This trade represents a 35.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ORLY traded down $16.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,330.42. 318,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,457. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $947.49 and a 12 month high of $1,350.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,256.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,205.97. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

