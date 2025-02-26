PAID Network One Day Volume Tops $36,915.16 (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One PAID Network token can currently be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $14.63 million and approximately $36,915.16 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87,360.90 or 0.99983999 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,084.22 or 0.99667343 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 589,686,915 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,986,782 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID has a current supply of 589,686,914.6 with 475,986,781.85 in circulation. The last known price of PAID is 0.03050827 USD and is down -6.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $55,026.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

