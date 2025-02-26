Palamina (CVE:PA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 52000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Palamina Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15.

About Palamina

Palamina Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Peru and Mexico. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Usicayos, Panorama, Galena, Bendi, Cori, Yin Inca, Gaban, Yang, and Tinka projects located in Peru. Palamina Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

