Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Park-Ohio Price Performance
Shares of Park-Ohio stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.06. 19,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $337.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.20. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Park-Ohio news, insider Robert D. Vilsack sold 3,556 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $112,618.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,946,485.88. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 9,800 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $308,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,403.05. The trade was a 44.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park-Ohio
About Park-Ohio
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Park-Ohio
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.