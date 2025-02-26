Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.06. 19,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $337.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.20. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38.

In other Park-Ohio news, insider Robert D. Vilsack sold 3,556 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $112,618.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,946,485.88. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 9,800 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $308,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,403.05. The trade was a 44.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 79.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 166.1% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the third quarter worth $1,758,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 9.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

