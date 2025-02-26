Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.25%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

PEB stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,269,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.58, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEB shares. Wedbush cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.75 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

