Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.25%.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 2.1 %
PEB stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,269,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.58, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.
