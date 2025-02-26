Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Trading Up 50.7% – Here’s Why

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 50.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.11 ($0.03). 1,057,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 346% from the average session volume of 237,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).
Petrel Resources Trading Down 9.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.99.
Petrel Resources Company Profile
Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.
