Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Trading Up 12.1% – Time to Buy?

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 258.20 ($3.27). Approximately 4,768,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,079,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230.40 ($2.92).

Pets at Home Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 214.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 263.45.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 8.40 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pets at Home Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, analysts expect that Pets at Home Group Plc will post 22.67844 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Pets at Home Group

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Lyssa McGowan acquired 42,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £99,813.84 ($126,506.77). 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.

Read More

