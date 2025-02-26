Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0776 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 3.1 %
PEYUF traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $11.36. 83,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,911. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Peyto Exploration & Development
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- SMCI Investors Use These ETFs For Heightened Exposure
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.