Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0776 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 3.1 %

PEYUF traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $11.36. 83,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,911. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.