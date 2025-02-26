Phocas Financial Corp. Cuts Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,470 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at $203,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,241,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,129.56. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE EHC opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $73.68 and a 1-year high of $104.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 15.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

