Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Andrea Acosta Sells 3,667 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $137,365.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,072.34. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andrea Acosta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $118,733.60.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 91.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in Pinterest by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 8,261.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

