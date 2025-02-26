Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.850-1.890 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 293,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,330. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $752.10 million, a PE ratio of 828.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82.
Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.46%. Research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
