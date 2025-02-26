PodcastOne Names Ryan Carhart as New Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

PodcastOne, Inc. announced in its recent SEC Form 8-K filing that it has appointed Ryan Carhart as its new Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary, effective February 19, 2025. In addition to these roles, Mr. Carhart will serve as the Company’s Principal Accounting Officer. His appointment comes as Aaron Sullivan, the former Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary, departs the firm to pursue another professional opportunity—a move that the filing confirmed was not due to any disputes with the Company.

Mr. Carhart, age 45, has been an integral part of PodcastOne and its parent company, LiveOne, Inc., serving as Vice President and Controller since September 2023. A seasoned financial professional, he brings extensive experience in overseeing operations, corporate strategy, financial reporting, and mergers and acquisitions. Prior to joining PodcastOne, Mr. Carhart served in senior financial roles at AUDIENCEX, Vado Corp, and MNTN, in addition to beginning his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers. His academic credentials include a Master of Science in Accounting, a Master of Business Administration, and a PhD, and he is a Certified Public Accountant.

An attached press release, dated February 25, 2025, provided further context on Mr. Carhart’s promotion. The release noted that LiveOne, Inc. has implemented measures already underway to drive additional efficiency, with anticipated cost savings reaching over $23 million, including $13 million in immediate expense reductions. Mr. Carhart also played a key role in reducing the Company’s debt by paying down $3.7 million of a $7 million loan from East West Bank. Furthermore, he has been instrumental in securing a Letter of Intent for refinancing the remaining loan with a major commercial bank, aimed at providing growth capital to boost profitability.

PodcastOne, known for its extensive podcast distribution network and comprehensive support services for top content creators, appears poised to enhance its financial and operational discipline under Mr. Carhart’s leadership. With his deep experience and proven track record, the Company expects his contribution will support ongoing initiatives to streamline operations and strengthen its balance sheet.

Both PodcastOne and its parent company, LiveOne, Inc. are focused on leveraging this leadership transition to accelerate their strategic growth and continue delivering robust results to their stakeholders.

