Praemium Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:PPS)

Praemium Limited (ASX:PPS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.
Praemium Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $398.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98.
Praemium Company Profile
