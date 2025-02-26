Promising Digital Media Stocks To Consider – February 26th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Digital Realty Trust, Sunrun, Rocket Companies, Nexstar Media Group, and BCE are the seven Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that operate in the digital media sector, including areas such as social media, online entertainment, content creation, and digital advertising. These stocks provide investors exposure to firms that capitalize on innovative digital trends and changing consumer behaviors, often resulting in rapid growth and dynamic market performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded up $6.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.80. The stock had a trading volume of 23,026,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,481,494. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day moving average is $93.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $145.30.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $442.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.62. The company has a market cap of $192.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe has a 1 year low of $403.75 and a 1 year high of $587.75.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of DLR traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.98. The stock had a trading volume of 658,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,751. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.45 and its 200 day moving average is $169.86. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $135.54 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Shares of RUN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,181,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,661,370. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.59. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $22.26.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,949. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.57 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $21.38.

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Shares of NXST traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.38. 113,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.41. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $147.13 and a fifty-two week high of $191.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45.

BCE (BCE)

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,882. BCE has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.57.

