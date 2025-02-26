Promising Leisure Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 25th

Trip.com Group, Apollo Global Management, and VICI Properties are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies that provide goods and services related to recreational activities, travel, and entertainment. These may include businesses such as resorts, cruise lines, gyms, theme parks, and restaurants, all of which tend to thrive when consumers have disposable income for non-essential spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Trip.com Group stock traded down $7.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,975,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,482. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,848. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.46. The stock has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,476. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44.

