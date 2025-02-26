Promising Pharmaceutical Stocks To Follow Today – February 23rd

Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Merck & Co., Inc., and Novo Nordisk A/S are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE LLY traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $874.12. 3,937,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $801.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $847.13. The firm has a market cap of $828.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $711.40 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,540,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,150,679. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The stock has a market cap of $390.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

PFE stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 54,560,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,186,812. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $89.40. 15,641,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,774,290. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $81.04 and a one year high of $134.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.16. The company has a market cap of $226.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NYSE NVO traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,117,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,839,485. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $77.82 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $395.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45.

