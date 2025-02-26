Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Bought by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 24,162.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 103,414 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,282,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $48.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.65 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 52.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 5,359 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $204,606.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,260 shares in the company, valued at $20,627,126.80. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

