Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,489 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.95 and a one year high of $78.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

