Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 5527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Pure Energy Minerals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$7.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

