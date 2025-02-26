Quantum Computing Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 26th

Rigetti Computing, D-Wave Quantum, and IonQ are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares in companies that develop or utilize quantum computing technologies. These companies range from those designing quantum hardware and algorithms to those integrating quantum systems into commercial products, potentially positioning them at the forefront of next-generation computing advancements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 35,661,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,643,156. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.26. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE:QBTS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 35,488,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,568,750. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.10. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.41.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IONQ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.89. 6,639,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,138,848. IonQ has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 2.41.

