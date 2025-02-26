Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Ramaco Resources has a payout ratio of 42.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ramaco Resources to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.2%.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

METC opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.16. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $20.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ramaco Resources from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

