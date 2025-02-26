Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:RRC traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,731,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.83.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.
Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.
