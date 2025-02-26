RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC dropped their price target on RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.64.

Shares of RBA stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.25. The stock had a trading volume of 994,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.96. RB Global has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $106.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.94.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RB Global will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in RB Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in RB Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RB Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

