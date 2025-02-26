Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/11/2025 – Peloton Interactive was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Peloton Interactive had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Peloton Interactive had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

2/6/2025 – Peloton Interactive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/3/2025 – Peloton Interactive had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. 11,403,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,666,868. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Peloton Interactive Inc alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

In other news, CEO Karen Boone sold 16,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $163,157.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,011.88. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 22,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $220,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 130,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,802.25. The trade was a 14.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,433. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 205,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.